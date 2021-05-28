Memorial Day is a time to honor and remember our brave soldiers who have given their lives to protect our land and keep us free. It began as a day to honor the Civil War dead, but after World War I the holiday expanded to include all who lost their lives fighting for our freedom.
Have you ever taken a moment and realized what our soldiers have given for us? They have sacrificed years of their life away from their families. They sacrifice stability, moving all around the world. They have sacrificed their health. Thousands have given the ultimate sacrifice to allow us to continue to have freedom. A simple “Thank you” just does not seem like enough.
John 15:12-14 says, “This is my commandment, That ye love one another, as I have loved you. Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends. Ye are my friends, if ye do whatsoever I command you.”
The Lord recognizes the tremendous sacrifice involved when a person is willing to give up their life for their friend. Who better to identify self-sacrifice and love than the Lord Himself?
The most incredible part is that the Lord did this for us when we were His enemies. He still chose to die for us on the cross. How much greater is a love that would make Jesus be willing to die for an enemy, one that wants nothing to do with Him and who rebels against Him? This is the ultimate example of love for another.
On this Memorial Day weekend, let us remember the courageous soldiers who have so selflessly given of themselves for us. Let us not only appreciate their actions but then take steps to help veterans and their families.
Will you show your appreciation by serving others with your life? 1 John 4:11 says, “Beloved, if God so loved us, we ought also to love one another.”