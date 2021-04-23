The hymn “He Hideth My Soul”says this, “A wonderful Savior is Jesus my Lord, He taketh my burden away; He holdeth me up and I shall not be moved, He giveth me strength as my day.” As we study the book of Revelation, we find encouragement in how great Jesus is.
He is a personal Savior. Revelation 1:4 says, “John to the seven churches which are in Asia: Grace be unto you, and peace, from him which is, and which was, and which is to come; and from the seven Spirits which are before his throne.” Written to real churches of the author’s day, this book still has a particular message for us today.
He is a powerful Savior. Revelation 1:5 says, “And from Jesus Christ, who is the faithful witness, and the first begotten of the dead, and the prince of the kings of the earth. Unto him that loved us, and washed us from our sins in his own blood.” His compelling love makes Him the greatest, and His redemption is unequaled in this universe.
He is a promoting Savior. Revelation 1:6 says “And hath made us kings and priests unto God and his Father; to him be glory and dominion for ever and ever. Amen.” What a promotion that He has given to those who trust in Him!
He is a persistent Savior. Revelation 1:7 says, “Behold, he cometh with clouds; and every eye shall see him, and they also which pierced him: and all kindreds of the earth shall wail because of him. Even so, Amen.” When Jesus decides to come, nothing will hold Him back from returning for His people. As the song says, “What a day that will be, when my Jesus I shall see!”
He is a permanent Savior. Revelation 1:8 says, “I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the ending, saith the Lord, which is, and which was, and which is to come, the Almighty.” Jesus started it, and He will finish it. Are you on His side? Come join us at Heritage this Sunday at 6 PM as we study these five verses.