Jesus takes it for granted that believers are going to pray. Matthew 6:5 says, “When thou prayest…” If you believe that prayer is not important, you have not read the Bible enough. We find prayer in the first book of the Bible, the last book of the Bible, and we find prayer today.
God loves constant contact with His children. Prayer should always be real and the spirit right in which we pray. Luke 18:11-14 says, “The Pharisee stood and prayed thus with himself, God, I thank thee, that I am not as other men are, extortioners, unjust, adulterers, or even as this publican. I fast twice in the week, I give tithes of all that I possess. And the publican, standing afar off, would not lift up so much as his eyes unto heaven, but smote upon his breast, saying, God be merciful to me a sinner. I tell you, this man went down to his house justified rather than the other: for every one that exalteth himself shall be abased; and he that humbleth himself shall be exalted.”
A law against prayer did not stop Daniel from praying. Prayer is unstoppable in the believer’s life when activated. We should do nothing in any area of life without first taking the time to saturate the matter in prayer. D. L. Moody said, “I’d rather be able to pray than be a great preacher; Jesus Christ never taught His disciples how to preach, but only how to pray.”
We can read every book ever written on prayer, but if we never pray it is all in vain. To make prayer truly effective, we must practice prayer. On a scale of 1 — 10, how would you rate your prayer life? Hudson Taylor said, “The prayer power has never been tried to its full capacity. If we want to see mighty wonders of divine power and grace wrought in the place of weakness, failure and disappointment, let us answer God’s standing challenge, ‘Call unto me, and I will a nswer thee, and show thee great and mighty things which thou knowest not!’”