Job 31:1 says, “I made a covenant with mine eyes; why then should I think upon a maid?” The Hebrew word for covenant is berit, meaning “an alliance or pledge.” Make this alliance or pledge to God and others to help make you accountable.
Many Christians today struggle because of the lack of a covenant. They let their eyes go wherever they want them to go, with no restrictions. Many believers waste hours of their time feasting their eyes on pornographic material and watch too many shows which are destructive to their relationship with God.
Job made a covenant with his eyes that he would not allow them to dwell upon any woman. The language here is that he solemnly resolved not to do it. Men, you can never be too guarded on this subject, especially in this digital age. We need all the guards in place that we can.
Have you made a covenant with God regarding your purity? Psalms 101:3 says, “I will set no wicked thing before mine eyes: I hate the work of them that turn aside; it shall not cleave to me.” We serve a pure and holy God, and you cannot have a right relationship with Him while entertaining wickedness in your heart. Matthew 5:8 says, “Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God.”
Do you have accountability pardners in your life? It is important to surround yourself with strong believers that will help you stay right with God. Proverbs 27:17 says, “Iron sharpeneth iron; so a man sharpeneth the countenance of his friend.” We all need some friends that will sharpen us in the things of God.
The old saying is true: “Sin will take you further than you want to go, keep you longer than you want to stay, and cost you more than you want to pay.” Protect your purity, because the more it gets damaged, the harder it is to restore. Start today by making a covenant with your eyes before God and seek a godly friend that will help you stay right.