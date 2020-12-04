Since contracting Covid-19, the virus that has swept across our world, this writer and his family have practiced quarantine. Although restrictive, the redeeming factor is that it does not last forever. This is a temporary setback that will soon pass.
The Bible tells the story of many who had were quarantined in much worse situations. The lepers of ancient times knew that there was no cure. They quarantined in leper colonies, waiting to die.
This is what makes the story in Luke 17 so special: “And as he (Jesus) entered into a certain village, there met him ten men that were lepers, which stood afar off: And they lifted up their voices, and said, Jesus, Master, have mercy on us. And when he saw them, he said unto them, Go shew yourselves unto the priest. And it came to pass, that, as they went, they were cleansed.”
This was a life changing moment for these ten men. No longer were they quarantined for life, but now they were free to go back to their families, their jobs, and their life. What a wonderful story with a happy ending.
The story concludes this way: “And one of them, when he saw that he was healed, turned back, and with a loud voice glorified God, and he fell down on his face at his feet, giving him thanks: and he was a Samaritan.”
Jesus shows amazement that only one came back to glorify Him and give Him thanks. He says, “Arise, go thy way: thy faith hath made thee whole.” Ten men got freed from quarantine. One of them got a much more.
Because of his faith in the Lord Jesus, this Samaritan got freedom of his soul and eternal life. I pray that you have experienced this freedom as well. If you experience salvation, they can quarantine the body, but never the soul.