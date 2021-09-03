The gospel of Mark 16:15 says, “Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.” Sounds like an impossible task doesn’t it? When we think about it, we realize that God would not have told us to do something that He did not want us to accomplish. Let me give you three ways that we can get the Good News to all the world.
One, we can pray. Philippines 4:6 says, Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your request be made known unto God.” We need to pray for laborers to be sent. We need to pray for pastors, preachers, Sunday school teachers, and other leaders. We need to pray for our church that God would raise up new soldiers that will go and serve. I Peter 4:7 says, “But the end of all things is at hand: be ye therefore sober, and watch unto prayer.”
Two, we can participate. Church will not ever grow without participation. People will not be converted without participation. II Corinthians 4:3 says, “But if our gospel be hid, it is hid to them that are lost.” Let’s all do our part to reach those around us!
Three, we can pay. We cannot all personally go to all the parts of the world with the gospel message, but we can personally give to help send folks that are able to go. II Corinthians 9:7 says, “Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give; not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver.”
If the church would rise up, I believe that every person can still hear the gospel message. I am thankful that I got to hear it, but do we care about those who have never heard? Jude 1:22 says, “And of some have compassion, making a difference.” We can make a difference!