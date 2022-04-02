There are hundreds of English translations of the Bible available, but fewer people read God’s Word today than ever before. Even fewer understand what they are reading.
“I just don’t understand the Bible.” The King James Bible, according to the Flesch-Kincaid Grade Level Indicator that measures reading difficulty, is rated at a 5.8 grade average. The writing itself does not seem to be the problem, so what is?
1 Corinthians 2:14 says, “But the natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.”
According to the Bible, the unsaved will not understand the Bible and its truths. Jesus said in John 8:47, “He that is of God heareth God’s words: ye therefore hear them not, because ye are not of God.”
A story is told of a college professor who did not believe the Bible and sought to persuade others to his way of thinking. One day, as he began a new class, he asked all who believed the Bible to stand. Several came to their feet, but then he spoke again: “All who really believe those fables and fairy tales remain standing.” Several quickly sat down, but one young man resolutely remained standing. The professor spoke to the brave young man and said, “I intend to free you from these superstitions this semester.” The young man answered, “Sir, undoubtedly you did not read far enough; if you had, you would have discovered the Bible is God’s Word to Christians, and your confusion is from reading someone else’s mail.”
Sadly, some who fill our churches simply have no interest in understanding God’s Word. Those chair-fillers in our places of worship might need a good dose of salvation. John 10:26 says, “But ye believe not, because ye are not of my sheep, as I said unto you.” It takes the indwelling of the Holy Spirit to begin to understand the Bible.
Are you reading someone else’s mail? Give your heart to Jesus so He can open your spiritual eyes to the wonderful truths found in the Word of God.