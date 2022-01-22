All of us understand how a reflection works. Anyone that has been near a body of water has seen their own reflection in that water. The question of the day is this: are we reflecting Jesus in our vision?
What in your life is hindering your vision today? Proverbs 29:18, “Where there is no vision, the people perish: but he that keepeth the law, happy is he.”
There is great danger in not having a vision. The Bible says that people perish! A vision will not just happen by accident, but takes passion to make your vision a priority.
Do you have a vision for your church? Every pastor in the world would desire that ever member has a vision for the cause of their church. Do you have a vision for the services, for the missions, and for the needs? Do you have a vision for your church to be there long after you are gone?
Do you have a vision for hurting people? Matthew 14:14, “And Jesus went forth, and saw a great multitude, and was moved with compassion toward them, and he healed their sick.”
Step one involves Jesus seeing the need. Step two involves Jesus having compassion. Step three involves Jesus making a difference. We are faced every day with the same opportunities, and yet because of our lack of vision we never get past step one. Hurting people are all over our community, so will we have a vision for these needs?
Luke 10:2, “Therefore said he unto them, The harvest truly is great, but the labourers are few: pray ye therefore the Lord of the harvest, that he would send forth labourers into his harvest.”
Let’s get a vision for our neighbors, our town, our state, our country, and our world. Let us reflect the heart and mind of Christ in our vision to make a difference for the kingdom.