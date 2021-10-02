English runner Omar Ahmed signed up to run the “Great Bristol Run” 10K race in September 2021. This race started in the same place as a half-marathon, but the paths separated at some point of the event. Ahmed took the wrong way and ended up running in the half-marathon. Not just running, but he won the race four minutes ahead of the nearest competitor.
Marathon organizers disqualified him. The reason they gave was since he was not registered for the half-marathon, he technically could not be the winner.
How many people are running through life thinking they are on the right path?
Hebrews 12:1 says, “Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us.” Hebrews tells us to run “the race that is set before us.” God has a course set for the believer, and we must run His race.
It might seem like we are winning, just as Ahmed was initially declared the winner. Our friends may tell us we are winning. Our family may encourage us onward. Our church family and pastor may even be excitedly cheering us to “victory.”
Our life may please us and all that look on, but is it pleasing to God? Hebrews 11:6 tells us, “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.”
Somewhere in the middle of the race, Ahmed realized that he was off course, but he decided to continue and finish. Maybe he hoped no one would notice or care. He did so well, so perhaps he felt reward was appropriate for all the effort he put forth.
God is watching our life, and He cares what course we take. He wants believers in His race. When we stand before Him, it will matter what race we run. It matters how we run the race. Are you running the race God has for you? I times of doubt, God has a race instruction manual to check with. Psalms 119:105 says, “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.”