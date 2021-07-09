Standing here at Heritage Baptist Church in Jefferson on this July evening, with the sun setting behind our buildings, it is amazing to view the enormous shadow that our church makes. Have you ever been fascinated with shadows? This writer has ever since he was a child, and still is.
Shadows can affect you for good or bad. In the fall, football game outcomes can be affected as the afternoon shadows lengthen over the playing field. A shadow can shelter you from the hot sun, or one can bring fear in the night, or even win or lose a sporting event.
The Psalmist wrote in 23:4, “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.” Even in the darkest shadow the child of God can find great comfort.
A couple of years ago, in a visit to Grand Canyon National Park, my family found great joy in watching the birds fly over. While watching them fly, it was amazing to see their shadow on the floor of the canyon. The shadow of one bird could cover an extraordinary amount of ground on the canyon floor. It reminds us of Psalm 17:8;“Keep me as the apple of the eye, hide me under the shadow of thy wings.”
If one bird’s shadow could cover that much of the Grand Canyon, and our church building shadow could cover our church property, how much more can His shadow protect us? Whatever you are going through now, he can protect you. Psalms 57:1 says, “Be merciful unto me, O God, be merciful unto me: for my soul trusteth in thee: yea, in the shadow of thy wings will I make my refuge, until these calamities be overpast.” Trust in Him today and get under the shadow of His wings.