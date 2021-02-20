Job 28:22a says, “Hast thou entered into the treasures of the snow?”
Over this past week, record snows have almost overwhelmed East Texas. Unfortunately, this includes covered roads, which has limited travel in recent days. Many have missed work, school and other events.
Because of these and other problems, it is easy to overlook the treasures of the snow. Our family is dealing with bitter cold, frozen plumbing, power outage possibilities, and even our pontoon boat buried under a collapsed marina.
Instead of focusing on the negative, this writer looked at his own life, and picked out some treasures.
1. A Lovely Treasure. Not many things are prettier than snow covered trees, and much of our area looks like something from a Hallmark movie. The Psalmist wrote, “Wash me, and I shall be whiter than snow.” Enjoy the beauty of this snow while you can.
2. A Love Treasure. Normally most of this writer’s time is spent in the office, but this week he has been “forced” to spend the week at home with his family. It has been so much fun sitting around the fireplace playing games and visiting together. This has truly been a gem that is more valuable than rubies. Proverbs 15:6a says, “In the house of the righteous is much treasure.”
3. A Life Treasure. Often our society moves at a high rate of speed, but the snow has caused us to slow down. Take the time given recharge for the days ahead. James 4:14 declares, “Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapour, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away.”
4. A Lord Treasure. Job 37:6a says, “For he saith to the snow, Be thou on the earth.” This snow was sent from God, and that in itself makes it a treasure.
There are other assets of the snow, but those treasures are for you to find. Please do not get in such a rush that you miss the wonders and blessings that are all around you. Life is far too short.