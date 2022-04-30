Remembering without ceasing your work of faith, and labour of love, and patience of hope in our Lord Jesus Christ, in the sight of God and our Father.
— 1 Thessalonians 1:3
You are being watched. There is someone watching everything you do. There is no place you can go without being seen. In a town the size of Jefferson, our citizens understand this better than most. I almost never leave the house without seeing people that I know. What is it that people are watching?
They are watching our faith. They are watching to see if your life matches up to what your mouth says. If you say you are a Christian, you can be sure that people are watching to see if you are the real deal. You may feel like nobody sees what you are doing for the Lord, but people are watching.
They are also watching your love. You say that you love, so people watch to see if you really mean it. They see you give the money to those in need. They see you at the hospital in their hour of need. They see your concern when they are hurting. You may think that you are loving in vain, but your love is being watched.
They are also watching your patience. They see you continually work with those that seem undeserving. They see you repeatedly help someone who has failed over and over again because you believe eventually they will turn their life around. Though you may at times feel that nobody really understands what you do, let me remind you that you are being watched.
God is always watching. Other Christians in your church or fellowship are often watching. Your community is watching. Remember, someone sees what you do and they may be encouraged to keep going by your faithfulness. Proverbs 20:6 says, “Most men will proclaim every one his own goodness: but a faithful man who can find?”