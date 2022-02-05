Galatians 6:7 says, “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.”
An elderly man went to live with his son, daughter-in-law and 4-year-old grandson. The old man’s hands shook, his eyesight was dim and his step faltered. The family ate together at the table, but the grandfather’s shaky hands and failing sight made eating difficult. Peas rolled off his spoon onto the floor. When he picked up the glass, the contents spilled on the tablecloth.
The family became annoyed with the mess. “We must do something about Grandfather, ” said the son. “I’ve had enough of his spilling, noisy eating and food on the floor.”
The husband and wife set a small table in the corner, and Grandfather ate alone while the rest of the family enjoyed dinner. Since he had broken several dishes, his food was served in a wooden bowl. When the family glanced in Grandfather’s direction, sometimes he had a tear in his eye. The only words the couple had for him were rebuking ones when he dropped a fork or spilled food.
The 4-year-old watched it all silently. One afternoon before supper, the father noticed his son playing with scraps of wood. Pleasantly, he asked the child, “What are you making?”
The boy responded, “Oh, I am making a little bowl for you and Mom to eat your food in when I grow up.” The child smiled and went back to work.
The father was speechless. Then tears started to flow down his cheeks. That evening, the husband took Grandfather’s hand and quietly led him back to the family table. For the rest of his days, he ate every meal with the family. Surprisingly, neither husband or wife seemed to care any longer when a fork was dropped, or a drink was spilled.
The time we live in is painful and hard, and that is why compassion towards anyone less fortunate is so important. God told his people in Leviticus 19:32, “Thou shalt rise up before the hoary (gray) head, and honour the face of the old man, and fear thy God: I am the Lord.”