Our safety is in God’s hands these days — we had better not forget that. Proverbs 29:25 says, “The fear of man bringeth a snare: but whoso putteth his trust in the LORD shall be safe.”
Even while trusting in God fully, we would be foolish not being thankful for another person who keeps us safe. This person is the American soldier. Our veterans and active military sacrifice much to keep us free. Are you thankful for them?
One of the blessings this pastor has is to have many veterans in his church. Through the years, some of them have spoken about their experiences. Many still have nightmares every night and rarely get a good night’s sleep. Despite these issues, they are not sorry for keeping us free. They would gladly do it again for freedom’s sake.
Unlike many in other countries, we most likely went to bed last night in perfect peace. Other than trying to digest some late-night fast food, we slept fine and without worry of attack by foreign powers. Much of that is attributed to our brave soldiers and military that keep us safe. Of course, as stated earlier, God is the ultimate safety in any situation. Psalms 4:8 says, “I will both lay me down in peace, and sleep: for thou, LORD, only makest me dwell in safety.”
Hear the words of a beloved song we often sing at Heritage Baptist Church, “My country, ‘tis of thee, Sweet land of liberty, Of thee I sing; Land where my fathers died, Land of the pilgrims’ pride, From every mountain-side Let freedom ring.” The last verse tells us, “Our fathers’ God, to Thee, Author of liberty, To Thee we sing; Long may our land be bright With freedom’s holy light, Protect us by Thy might, Great God, our King.”
On Nov. 14 at 11 a.m., Heritage Baptist in Jefferson will be honoring all veterans. Our special speaker is Rick Mahaney, a decorated 21-year veteran of the Air Force. He and his wife run the Servicemen’s Center outside Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City. All are welcome to join us on this special day.