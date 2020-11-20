Jonah was in the belly of a big fish, when out of his mouth came these words: “But I will sacrifice unto thee with the voice of thanksgiving; I will pay that that I have vowed. Salvation is of the LORD.”
The year 2020 has been a pickle for many folks. Thanksgiving is harder when you are in a pickle, but it can be done. Jonah was in a mess, and yet still expressed thanksgiving. How can we still be thankful during the holidays this year?
Let us be thankful for a ready God. God prepared a big fish, a gourd, a worm, and wind. He prepared a city that needed Jesus and a man to take them the message. God prepares the way in your life as well. Psalms 23:5 says, “Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.”
Let us be thankful for a responding God. Jonah deserved the mess that he was in and did not deserve a response from God. I am thankful that God loves us enough to hear us even when we do not deserve it.
Let us be thankful for a rescuing God. God brought Jonah out of the stomach of a fish, and God can bring us through a year like we have experienced. Psalms 34:22 says, “The LORD redeemeth the soul of his servants: and none of them that trust in him shall be desolate.”
Let us be thankful for a rich God. Ephesians 2:4 says, “But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us.” Let us be thankful for a God of second chances. He is rich in his mercy toward us this Thanksgiving season. Let us be thankful people--- even in a pickle! Yes, there is much to still be thankful for!