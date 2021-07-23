Are you certain that Jesus Christ is the Son of God? Without this belief there will be no salvation, so that makes this especially important to your future.
Jesus has always been God. Jesus was not a newcomer when he came as a baby in Bethlehem. John 1:1 says, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” John 1:14a states, “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us…” In the beginning, Jesus already existed.
Jesus was God in human form. False teachers teach that Jesus did not have a real body, but the Bible says otherwise. 1 John 1:1 tells us;“ That which was from the beginning, which we have heard, which we have seen with our eyes, which we have looked upon, and our hands have handled, of the Word of life.” Jesus was not a spirit or an illusion. John knew what he was talking about because he was with him for three years. Jesus is God! Jesus Himself tells us in John 10:30, “I and my Father are one.”
We must know Jesus personally. Some people think they would believe in Jesus if they could see a sign or miracle, but Jesus says we are more blessed if we believe without seeing. John 20:29says, “Jesus saith unto him, Thomas, because thou hast seen me, thou hast believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.”
If the Bible will not convince you, nothing will. Jesus is the only way to eternal life. Have you trusted in Him? If not, why not turn to Him today? 2 Corinthians 6:2b says, “…behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.” Proverbs 3:5 says, “Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding.”