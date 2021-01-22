What is our responsibility in these unusual days? Are you displeased with the leadership of our country? Are you displeased with the apathy of Christians around you? Are you displeased with the sin that is running unchecked in our society?
We all have things that displease us. Your list might be different than mine. The real question is this: what is our responsibility when we are displeased?
I first Samuel 8, the people came to Samuel and said, “You are old, and your kids are not good leaders. Make us a king so we can be like all the other nations.” 1 Samuel 8:6 says, “But the thing displeased Samuel, when they said, Give us a king to judge us. And Samuel prayed unto the LORD.”
Displease means “to tremble or to quiver”. Have you ever been so upset that you almost start to shake? Sometimes bad things happen when people get this way. What is our responsibility in these times of our lives?
Samuel did something that every Christian should automatically do when shaken. Sadly, we do not do it as often as we should. Samuel turned immediately to the Lord.
What do we do in times of crisis? What do we do when people question our qualification? What do we do when everyone and everything seems to be coming against us? We should turn to the One that can make a real difference! Psalms 40:2 says, “He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings.”
The Lord heard Samuel’s prayer, and gave him the answers that he needed. He calmed Samuel by reminding him of the bigger picture. Samuel then did exactly what the Lord told him to do, which is the best decision a believer can make.
Being right with God is the Christians responsibility in shaky times. Are you right with Him? It is time! Romans 13:11 says, “And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for nowis our salvation nearer than when we believed.”