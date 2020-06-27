Racism is a heated issue today, and sadly most of the world has chosen an unpleasant response to the issue. Jeremiah 13:23 says, “Can the Ethiopian change his skin, or the leopard his spots? then may ye also do good, that are accustomed to do evil.”
This verse clearly shows the folly of racism. No one can change their skin. It is a gift from God. People cannot affect their color and they should not want to do so.
God is not color blind, since He made people red, yellow, black, white and brown after His own image. We should all be glad just the way that God created us.
Racism has been around for a long time. Numbers 12:1 says, “And Miriam and Aaron spake against Moses because of the Ethiopian woman whom he had married.” God brought judgement into their lives because of this. God is not a respecter of persons, and neither should anyone else be.
As a white pastor, this writer believes that most in the Christian white community care about black people and are horrified at the tragic injustices in our nation. The white community cares about other ethnic groups as well. Sadly, our predominately white churches have often spoken in hushed tones or merely remained quiet on this subject.
Today, we know more than any previous generation. We have access to more information. The church simply knows better. James 4:17 warns us, “Therefore to him that knoweth to do good, and doeth it not, to him it is sin.”
Now that we know better, we owe it to ourselves to do better. 2 Thessalonians 3:5 says, “And the Lord direct your hearts into the love of God, and into the patient waiting for Christ.”
The God in whose likeness we are all made calls us to that higher place of loving people as we love ourselves. The church must lead the way and not be struggling to keep up.