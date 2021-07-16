This week while reading the book of Nehemiah, this writer is impacted again by the devotion that Nehemiah exhibited toward the work that God had directed him to do. He was not a preacher or prophet, but a simple cupbearer to the king. This usually meant he drank first so that if the drink had poison, he would die and not the king.
God touched the cupbearer’s heart about the state of the Jews, and he miraculously opened the door for Nehemiah to do something about the walls of Jerusalem. He even received the blessing, soldiers, and financial backing of the king himself.
It was not all ease in Zion, though. In fact, none of the work was easy. It was hard travel, heavy labor, and it was made even more difficult by their enemies constantly plotting their destruction. They had to work with a tool in one hand and a weapon in the other.
His enemies tried everything they could do to stop him. They even wanted to have a work stoppage so that they could “talk”. Nehemiah 6:3-4 says, “And I sent messengers unto them, saying, I am doing a great work, so that I cannot come down: why should the work cease, whilst I leave it, and come down to you? Yet they sent unto me four times after this sort; and I answered them after the same manner.”
Nehemiah would finish the work, and ultimately serve as governor in the city or Jerusalem. This story should encourage us to stand for God today. Galatians 5:1 says, “Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.” Whatever God has for you, it will be worth completing. Paul wrote near the end of his life, “But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.”