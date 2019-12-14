We are all familiar with the story of the virgin Mary. The Bible account of her life and Jesus’ birth is read by millions every December, and the name Mary is given to countless people. Mary receives a special visitor, the angel Gabriel sent from God to ask her to make a very difficult decision. This decision would not only change her life but would change the direction of all humanity. Her answer to God’s request in Luke 1:38 was simple: “And Mary said, Behold the handmaid of the Lord; be it unto me according to thy word…”
Mary was swift to follow what God wanted.
As soon as Gabriel finished his message, she agreed without hesitation. She was willing to surrender her life completely to the Lord’s will without asking for time to think about it.
Mary called herself a handmaid, which is basically an indentured servant with a lifetime commitment. She was willing to completely follow God’s Word sent through an angel without question or reservation.
William Carey, often called the founder of modern missions, said this; “I’m not afraid of failure; I’m afraid of succeeding at things that don’t matter.” Mary’s decision mattered, and she made the right choice. Doing what God wants is always the right choice.
This Christmas, are you willing to do what God wants you to do? Maybe He wants you to help a needy family, or give an offering to your church, or even volunteer for a ministry. Amy Carmichael put it this way: “Satan is so much more in earnest than we are--he buys up the opportunity while we are wondering how much it will cost.”
Where God guides He will always supply. This Christmas, let’s listen to the Word of God and make a difference in the things which truly matter.