Jesus tells a story about a servant that owed his master a lot of money. The master was about to throw the servant into prison but had compassion because of the pleas of the servant. He forgave the debt completely.
This same servant went down the road and found a friend that owed him just a few dollars. This selfish individual had his friend put into prison because he could not pay this small debt. You can probably guess the master’s reaction to this unjust act when word of it reached him.
It is amazing how important mercy is when you need it! How quickly we lay down the law to others but beg for kindness and forgiveness in our own situation. In the famous Sermon on the Mount, Jesus tells his listeners, “Blessed are the merciful: for the shall obtain mercy.”
Do you want mercy? Do you want people to forgive you when you fall short of expectations? Then show mercy to others. We refer to this concept as the Golden Rule. Treat others the way that you would want treated if the situation reversed.
William Wilberforce said, “Let everyone regulate his conduct... by the golden rule of doing to others as in similar circumstances we would have them do to us, and the path of duty will be clear before him.”
Forgiveness is a language that everyone understands and appreciates. For the Christian, it is what makes us most like Christ to those around us. As His blood ran down the cross and into the dusty ground, Jesus forgave those that crucified Him.
Someone put it this way: “Practicing the Golden Rule is not a sacrifice, it’s an investment.” Invest heavily, because there will be a day that you will need to collect personal dividends of mercy.