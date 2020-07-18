Jeremiah 12:5a says, “If thou hast run with the footmen, and they have wearied thee, then how canst thou contend with horses?”
What an unusual question God asked Jeremiah. The idea behind this verse is that if you cannot handle the little things in your life, how will you fair when a big problem arrives. Jeremiah felt his current difficulties were weighty, but God was warning him of bigger ones on the way.
Life deals people problems almost daily. Most folks will experience major trials multiple times during their lifetimes. If the little challenges consistently get you down, how will you ever cope with the big ones that are in your future?
If you know the Bible even a little, you understand that big problems are coming for this world. 2 Timothy 3:1 says, “This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.”
It is quite possible that the trials Americans are undergoing are a tiny portion of what we will see in the coming years. If current hardships have us constantly complaining and wanting to quit, how will we handle the larger problems we could soon face in our nation?
God is rebuking Jeremiah for his soft attitude. God does not want a sissy but a soldier, and He expects the same from us. 2 Timothy 2:3 say, “Thou therefore endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ.”
Are current trials affecting your spiritual walk? Horses are coming, so we had better learn now how to run. Hebrews 12:1 says, “Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us.”
The Lord has promised strength and endurance for those who trust in Him. Isaiah 40:31 says, “But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”
Trials come our way to test us and make us stronger. Pass the test!
– Pastor Seth Buckner is the pastor of Heritage Baptist Church, in Jefferson. He can be reached via email at pastorseth@hopeatheritage.com.