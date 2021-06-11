If you heard that Horseshoe crab blood is a necessary medical marvel, would you believe the story? It is true. Companies capture millions of crabs, take part of their blood, and release them back into the ocean. $15,000 is the going price for a single quart of this precious substance.
The unique blue blood this crab distinguishes dangerous bacteria in injectable drugs, implantable medical devices and hospital instruments. As one conservationist put it, "Every man, woman, and child and domestic animal on this planet that uses medical services is connected to the horseshoe crab." Many readers are possibly living today because of a little crab.
This interesting story brings to our attention another necessary and irreplaceable blood. The Christian church knows or should know the value of the precious blood of Jesus. Acts 20:28 says, “Take heed therefore unto yourselves, and to all the flock, over the which the Holy Ghost hath made you overseers, to feed the church of God, which he hath purchased with his own blood.”
The Bible tells us that without the shedding of His blood there is no remission of sins. If Jesus did not bleed on the cross, rise again, and then take that blood to Heaven to put on the mercy seat, then we would be lost in our sins. I Peter 1:18-19 says, “Forasmuch as ye know that ye were not redeemed with corruptible things, as silver and gold… but with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot.”
The medical marvel of the Horseshoe crab is nothing to the spiritual marvel of Jesus “In whom we have redemption through his blood, even the forgiveness of sins.” Put your faith and trust in Him today. Let His blood do a miracle in your life. This author has experienced it!