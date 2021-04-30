Proverbs 22:6 says, “Train up a child in the way he should go, And when he is old he will not depart from it.” A godly mother can make all the difference for a growing child. Moms, do not take your job lightly.
You are not perfect, but you can do whatever it takes to train your children and bring them up in the ways of the Lord. Your children are watching you and what they see is exactly that they will do. You will influence them one way or another.
The amazing faith of Jochebed, Moses’ mother, kept him from being destroyed by a deranged Pharaoh. Her early training shaped his identity as a child of God. She prepared him as a future leader.
Hannah is another great example. She prayed for a child fervently, then gave that child completely to the Lord. Hannah’s name means "grace." It is a fitting name for a mom whose life was crowned with grace and who became a living emblem of the grace of motherhood.
Naomi was the mother-in-law to Ruth, but she was a mother figure to her as well. After her husband and sons died, Naomi decided to return to Bethlehem. Her daughter-in-law Ruth followed her. Naomi had taught Ruth enough about God that Ruth wanted to make Naomi’s God hers as well.
Whether you grew up with a godly heritage, a completely dysfunctional one, or don’t know what you grew up as, there is always hope. Through Jesus you can have confidence in healing and beginning anew to become a godly mom. Mom, your calling is for such a time as this to make an impact to this generation and the generations to come.
1 Timothy 4:12 says, “Let no man despise thy youth; but be thou an example of the believers, in word, in conversation, in charity, in spirit, in faith, in purity.”