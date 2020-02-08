Loving God is a great subject but loving Him extends beyond mere verbal assent. We need to realize that love expresses most clearly in our actions. Men, your wife or girlfriend like to hear about your love, but if you never show it, they will eventually stop believing. The love for God in a Christian will display itself in one way or another.
Love for Christ produces faithfulness. You say you love God but rarely show up to worship Him at His house?If this writer rarely goes home to his wife, she is not going to feel truly loved. If you rarely show up at church will Christ feel truly loved? Again, love produces faithfulness.
Love for Christ produces fellowship. The more love that we have for Jesus Christ, the more we will want to fellowship with Him. Revelation 3:20, “Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me.” If we fall in love with Jesus, we will also enjoy the company of those that also love Jesus. I John 4:20, “If a man say, I love God, and hateth his brother, he is a liar: for he that loveth not his brother whom he hath seen, how can he love God whom he hath not seen?”
Love for Christ produces fullness in our joy. The closer one gets to Jesus, the more joyful one will become. You cannot draw close to the Man of Peace without experiencing peace! The challenge for this Valentine week is not just to talk about our love for God, but to go out and show that love in our walk. Whenever you see a young man or young woman in love, it always affects their actions. They do their best to stay close to the one they love. Our world needs some Christians that will so fall in love with Jesus that there is a definitive change of action.