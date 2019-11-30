‘It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ was written to celebrate some of the traditions many people take part in each year during the Christmas season. This song was released over fifty years ago but remains a much-requested song year after year.
The Christmas season is a great time to gather with family and friends for joyful fellowship, but for many people this is far from the truth. We have folks in our churches and communities that have recently lost dear family members, experienced divorce or separation, or had other chaos in their lives. We live in an imperfect world where things often get completely out of control, and all our certainties suddenly are anything but certain.
Joseph and Mary knew what is was like to have their world turned upside down. In Matthew chapter one, we read about how Joseph was getting ready to marry the woman he loved but was hit with unexpected news and struggled to get a handle on it.
We can only imagine how Joseph must have felt hearing that his future wife was going to have a baby that was not his. He had no idea what to do and was even considering ending his relationship with Mary.
Joseph decided to wait on the Lord. When circumstances come into our lives, we need to wait to hear from God. Isaiah 40:31 says, “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”
At this moment of hopelessness for Joseph, God stepped in. Remember, God always has a plan to bring good out of suffering. As we celebrate Christmas this year, we should celebrate the hope that comes with it. That hope is centered on Jesus Christ and why He came to earth. Let all your hope rest upon this truth.