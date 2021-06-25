How important is the Bible? Something so incredibly valuable can never be assigned a dollar amount. Romans 15:4 states, “For whatsoever things were written aforetime were written for our learning, that we through patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope.” Do you believe this? How often do you spend time exploring the pages of your Bible? Many years ago, when this writer was a teenager, he penned the words to the following poem called “The Old Bible.”
The Bible on the shelf lay, gathering dust day after day.
It hadn’t been touched in over a year, in no one’s heart was it held dear.
Mom and Dad were too busy to read. Besides, they didn’t see the need.
The kids followed their parent’s way, so the Bible on the shelf stayed.
The old Book was worn from much use, pages were stained, and the cover was loose.
Grandmother had cherished every word, tears had washed it as her heart stirred.
Now it is useless and hated to see, gladly replaced by a big-screen TV.
Can we blaspheme the Bible’s need? Just lay it on a shelf and never read!
George Washington wrote, “It is impossible to rightly govern the world without God and the Bible.” Andrew Jackson said, “That Book, sir, is the rock on which our republic rest.” Abraham Lincoln stated, “I believe the Bible is the best gift God has ever given to man. All the good from the Savior of the world is communicated to us through this book.”
The Bible is how God Himself speaks to us, so it is important that we take some time this week to hear it taught and to study it ourselves. Every page is valuable and worth our time and effort to learn its truths. “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable…”