Revelation 1:1 says, “The Revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave unto him, to shew unto his servants things which must shortly come to pass.”
Beginning tomorrow night at 6 PM, and continuing each Sunday night afterwards, our church is embarking on a verse-by-verse study of the book of Revelation.
This is a wonderful book. Someone said it this way, “If we have to sum up the book of Revelation in one phrase, it would be, ‘Jesus wins.’”
Sadly, this Bible book has been misunderstood by countless people. The book of Revelation is often avoided because many seem to believe that it cannot be understood and that it will only lead to confusion.
This is unfortunate, because anyone who takes the time to study Revelation will soon discover that it is not tough to understand. The diligent student of the book will also soon find that Jesus Christ is more clearly revealed here than He is anywhere else in the Bible. This is not a book to sidestep; it is a book to read and study.
Revelation 1:3 says, “Blessed is he that readeth, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written therein: for the time is at hand.”
Dwight L Moody said, “If God did not want us to understand the book of Revelation, He would not have given it to us at all.”
Apostle John wrote this book during some dark days for the early church who were experiencing appalling persecution by government leaders of their day.
Revelation gave them hope, comfort and encouragement in the struggles they met. It was also given to them to let them know how the plan of God would ultimately play out. Revelation has the same significance to us today.
Each Sunday night we will move through this wonderful book and bring you a series of sermons entitled The Route Through Revelation. We urge you to attend in person, but the series will be livestreamed and archived on our church Facebook page.