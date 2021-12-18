Thanks be unto God for his unspeakable gift.
— 2 Corinthians 9:15
Christmas is a time of giving, and that is what makes it such a special season. It is a time in which we exchange gifts to show our love one to another. This Christmas you possibly will receive many wonderful gifts, but God says the greatest gift, the unspeakable gift, is the gift of salvation.
This gift is for you. As a child this pastor loved to look at the tags on the gifts and find the ones with my name. Salvation has your name on it. In the famous verse John 3:16, you can place your name in the blank. “For God so loved _________, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
This gift is free. When the Bible speaks of salvation as a gift from God, it emphasizes the fact that salvation is something given freely by Him and not something we earn. Ephesians 2:8-9 says, “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.”
This gift is incomparable. It truly is an unspeakable gift. In his commentary, Albert Barnes said, “The idea is, that no words can properly express the greatness of the gift thus bestowed on man. It is higher than the mind can conceive; higher than language can express.”
Have you received the gift of salvation offered by Jesus? If you are uncertain, you can accept it right now. There are no particular words you must pray to do so. All you must do is “…confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.”
This Christmas will you receive this wonderful gift or if you will allow it to stay wrapped and unclaimed under the tree?