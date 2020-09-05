The technology of 2020 and the ease in shopping online is incredible. Recently, Heritage Baptist Church’s office placed an online ink cartridge order on a Wednesday afternoon, and Thursday morning FedEx delivered it. That is truly amazing!
Communicating with phones has never been more versatile and comfortable. The world literally is only a click away. Whether you are an Android or Apple user, the opportunities abound to maximize your schedule and free up more time.
Unfortunately, in society’s haste to invent time-saving devices, we have created products that dominate our time. To quote Dr. Seuss, “How did it get so late so soon? It’s night before it’s afternoon. December is here before it’s June. My goodness how the time has flewn. How did it get so late so soon?”
Let’s take a timeout and think about this. King Solomon wrote, “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.” If we are not careful, the time we save can be quickly wasted and we can end up with even less time. This is called a vicious cycle and is well named in this case.
“I am too busy” is the number one excuse a pastor receives. Are you too busy for the Lord? Are you spending time with your family? King David wrote, “So teach us to number our days...” Not one person really knows how long they have left in this world. All time should be wisely spent. James 4:14 says, “Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapour, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away.” The average American spends hours a week online, gaming, and watching TV. Don’t let these things keep you from the things that are most precious. A timeout to evaluate and prioritize could make a big difference.