A notable minister of the past, Vance Havner said, “A wife who is 85 percent faithful to her husband is not faithful at all. There is no such thing as part-time loyalty to Jesus Christ.” There is a lot of truth in that little quote.
Sports would cease to exist without dedicated fans. They fill the stadiums and buy merchandise. Music stars would have no platform to sing and perform without dedicated followers. Dedication is essential to almost every business and company no matter what their product.
With what the Bible tells Christ-followers about Jesus, how can we not be dedicated? Someone said this, “God does not require a man to have one talent, three talents, or five talents. He only requires that a man be faithful with whatever he has been given.”
The Babylonians captured young Daniel and carried him far from home and family. It would have been easy to have gone his own way, yet the trials he faced seemed to only make him more dedicated to the Lord. The Bible says that as a youth Daniel purposed in his heart to follow the Lord. This decision many years later would still stand when Daniel had to face the lion’s den.
Are you truly dedicated to the things of God? Psalm 34:3 says, “O magnify the LORD with me, and let us exalt his name together.” You can never learn and experience the joy of putting God first in everything until you start putting God first in everything.
Are you struggling with a dedication to God, to the church, or in your marriage? Dedication is an act, not just something you have spoken. Dedication should an essential part of Christian life. There were times when the only thing that will keep us going is our act of dedication.