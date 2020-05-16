This question is often raised in a frustrated tone to one of our six children. What are you thinking? It is a rhetorical question because there has been little thinking going on, which has led to the problem.
This query is a good one to ask ourselves. What is on our mind? Proverbs 23:7a says, “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he...”. Our thoughts are important to God and will shape our future actions.
Have you found it difficult to control your thoughts during these days of pandemic? This writer has. Every visit to social media is like a roller coaster of emotions and thoughts. Covic-19 has affected our thinking on every level. What can we do about it?
Philippians 4:8 say, “Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”
Apostle Paul wrote this while sitting in a Roman prison cell, so we know the author was an expert on problems. Even in such a situation, Paul was able to write with confidence about controlling the mind.
The challenge is to focus on truthfulness, purity, and virtue. It would be easy to get depressed in a dirty cell, but Paul kept his mind on good things. There are lots of good things for us to direct our attention toward during our “trial” as well. I Peter 1:7 says, “That the trial of your faith, being much more precious than of gold that perisheth, though it be tried with fire, might be found unto praise and honour and glory at the appearing of Jesus Christ.”
What has your focus this week? Are your thoughts directed toward things you cannot control? Someone said this, “If you’re in a bad mood, take a deep breath. If you’re in a good mood, give thanks to God.”