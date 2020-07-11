“Make America Great Again” is part of our modern political discourse, but what is greatness?
Lots of people have ideas on how to make America Great. Some feel unions make national greatness. Others believe libraries and reading make our country great. Some think immigration makes America great, and many consider wealth as true greatness. Texans mostly agree that Texas itself makes America Great!
What does the Bible say about greatness? Matthew 22:37-39 says, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”
From the words of Jesus, here is what makes us great. Loving the Word of God, the Lord, and others is the three-fold key to greatness. We live in a generation that despises commandments, but these are commandments that will change lives for the better.
Jesus said in John 14:15, “If ye love me, keep my commandments.” We are to love the Lord with all our heart, with all our soul, and with all our mind. Jesus continues by telling us that just as we love Him, we are to love our neighbors.
We know who our neighbor is from the story of the Good Samaritan. A Jewish man assisted by a Samaritan while other Jews walked right past his needs. Following this humble example would solve much of our racial tension and make us great again.
Mark 12:33 says, “And to love him with all the heart, and with all the understanding, and with all the soul, and with all the strength, and to love his neighbor as himself, is more than all whole burnt offerings and sacrifices.” Simply stated, it is better to love Christ and your neighbor than to give an offering, to do church work, or impress the elders.
Let’s make America great again by following this simple formula for greatness.