Often, we are told at church that we should read our Bibles. What makes this so necessary? I just go to church and get the same result, right? Here are several reasons why you should read for yourself.
First, it brings wisdom. The Bible is stuffed full of words of wisdom. It holds wisdom about our finances, our future, our families… everything. When we get wisdom, we do better in every area of our life.
Second, it helps us with sin and temptations. We all struggle with this every day of our lives. That is where the Bible comes in. When we read the Scriptures, it strengthens us to overcome temptation.
Third, reading your Bible brings peace. In the business of our daily lives, things can get out of control. Reading the Bible brings everything back into perspective and allows us to focus our attention on what is truly important.
Fourth, the Bible gives direction. Do you feel like you are wandering about and feeling pretty useless? When we read the Bible, God speaks to us, and our purpose can be located within the pages of the Scriptures. His words can give us a route to follow, for the long haul or a temporary situation.
Fifth, it builds a relationship with God. For the believer this should be of utmost importance. Reading our Bibles teaches us much about God. The Bible will help your prayer life. You cannot help but grow closer to God while reading the pages of His Word.
Sixth, it can change your life. Wait, it WILL change your life! If you could have every book in the world, or one copy of the Bible, you would not go wrong picking the Bible! The answer to any problem is sitting in the pages of the Bible. The Bible answers depression, defeat, discouragement. It can change your life every time you open it.
Last of all, it teaches faith and not religion. How often we get caught up in our church or our religious beliefs. Your church and religion mean little without faith. Without faith you have no salvation. Without faith you have no walk with God. The Bible teaches faith, and our faith will grow with reading the Word.