The Bible says in Proverbs 27:1, “Boast not thyself of tomorrow; for thou knowest not what a day may bring forth.” Many years ago, a group of travelers traveled west during the early spring. In this group was an elderly minister who had made this trip before.
Because of torrential rains, many of the creeks and waterways they encountered were flooded and difficult to cross. As they made another rainy camp one night, they began discussing a large river that they expected to come to the next day. Most in the group did not think they would be able to cross safely.
Finally, after much discussion, they asked the minister what he thought. “Well, gentlemen,” said the preacher, “I have learned never to cross a river until I reach it.” With that statement, he headed for his bedroll and fell asleep.
There is a Bible verse that goes along with this wise man’s statement. Matthew 6:34 says, “Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.”
The Bible is telling us not to waste time being anxious about things that we cannot control. Each day brings with it cares enough on its own. The future is in God’s hands, and needless worry about tomorrow only makes us miserable today.
Someone put it this way; “Worrying is like a rocking chair, it gives you something to do, but it doesn’t get you anywhere.”
What problem are you worrying about? First Peter 5:7 encourages us this way; “Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.” Take a few minutes and pray about the situations in your life and ask the Lord to help you with your worry. Trust Him to take care of you.