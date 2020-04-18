“You are the salt of the earth. But if the salt loses its saltiness, how can it be made salty again? It is no longer good for anything, except to be thrown out and trampled underfoot.” [Matthew 5:13]
I was involved in a conversation recently about the way Christians are losing our influence in the political arena in the United States. In fact, we appear to be losing our influence in all aspects of society. Christianity is becoming more and more “politically incorrect”. As Christians, we are losing our saltiness. To answer the question, “When are Christians like a can of nuts?” – when they are “unsalted”. I don’t know about you, but I have no use for unsalted nuts.
Jesus told us that we are to be the salt of the earth. Salt adds flavor and enhances the taste of whatever it is applied to. Christians are called to enhance life on earth. If we are walking in the love of Jesus, we should help others feel better and desire to live better lives. If we are not adding salt to others lives, then we are failing to fulfill our obligations as born again believers. If we lose our saltiness, as Jesus put it, we lose our effectiveness to evangelize. That sounds harsh, I know, but it is true.
I heard a sermon this morning in which the Pastor quoted statistics from a recent survey of professed born again Christians. I was alarmed at how many do not believe that Jesus is the only way to heaven. Those are Christians who have lost their salt. Many do not believe in hell or eternal consequences for sin – unsalted. Many consider abhorrent behavior as acceptable – unsalted. As Christians lose their saltiness, our influence in our nation, and the world, diminishes. Don’t take my word for it, just look at the changes in the past few years.
This country was founded on Christian values and beliefs. Any thorough, unbiased study of American History proves that this is true. If George Washington could time travel to America today, would he find any semblance of a Christian nation? How do you think God feels about our nation? We sing “God bless America.” Is America blessing God? Do we meet the criteria required by Almighty God to receive His protection and blessings? Are we “the salt of the earth”?
O.K., we have recognized the problem, what is the solution? The most obvious answer is, “We must turn back to God.” “If my people, who are
called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” [2 Chronicles 7:14]
According to which poll you read, 60-80% of Americans claim to be Christians. As we have already seen, many of them are confused about what it really means to be a Christian. We know we are to witness and evangelize to the lost. It appears that we have a great challenge to revive and enlighten many so-called Christians to help them understand what the Lord truly expects of them.
If we will re-salt our walk with Christ, we have the numbers to turn things around. How about you, do you need re-salting? I’ll admit that I do on a regular basis. We can make a difference. Christ makes all the difference!