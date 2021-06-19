“But in keeping with his promise we are looking forward to a new heaven and a new earth, the home of righteousness.” [2 Peter 3:13]
One of the hardest things to endure on earth is the loss of a loved one. One of the most comforting things in life is knowing that our loved one has gone to heaven. Knowing that our loved one is in heaven gives us hope of seeing them again and spending eternity with them. Our hope comes from the promises of Jesus Christ and trusting Him as our Savior.
I heard a sermon one time about waiting to go to heaven. The Pastor compared waiting to go to heaven to standing in line for a ride at Disney Land. He apologized for the analogy and so do I, but read on. Imagine you are at the end of a long line, waiting to enjoy your favorite ride at Disney Land. Up ahead you can see the people enjoying the ride and having a great time, but you are a long way from the front of the line and you are hot and tired. Suddenly the C.E.O. of Disney comes to you and tells you that you have been granted special favor to go to the front of the line. You do not have to wait any longer. Now all the others in line will think how lucky you are to get to go to the head of the line.
As believers in the Risen Christ, that is the way we should feel about other Christians who go home to be with the Lord. We have trouble understanding why a young person or a child dies. It seems out of the normal scheme of things for a child to die before the parents, but it happens. We question “Why?” There is only one answer to that question, God is in control and His perfect plan is always fulfilled. In His perfect plan, they no longer had to wait in the tedious, uncomfortable line of life.
These days, when I think of my 16-year-old daughter, Stacey, going home at such a young age, I just imagine her in paradise – happy and peaceful. She no longer has to stand in line to enjoy the ride. God’s plan for her life was 16 years and 27 days. I no longer question His sovereignty. I praise Him for His perfect love for her and for all of us. He sent Jesus to assure us that we will all be together forever.
One glorious day my wait in the earthly line will be over, and the angel will come to me and say, “Sam, your waiting is over. It is your turn to go home.” And I know that the moment I cross over, Jesus and Stacey and a host of others will be waiting in heaven. I will hear them shouting, “Welcome home!” With Jesus as your Savior, you can expect the same reception from your loved ones. Praise be to our God for His gracious love. Amen.