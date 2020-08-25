A common misconception among people living on a tight budget is that healthy food choices are too expensive. The reality is that everyone can make good food choices on a tight budget with the following money-saving tips.
One of the most important things we can do when budgeting food money is making a plan. Planning out meals for the week helps you know exactly what to buy at the store. Create a grocery list using your meal plan and stick to it! Sticking to a grocery list can help prevent impulse buys, which often lead to wasted money.
Look for ads and couponswhen planning meals. Try to incorporate items that are on sale into your plan to save more money. Avoid using coupons or purchasing on-sale products for foods that will not be eaten. Even if something is a great deal, if it is not used/eaten, it is not worth spending money on.
When you plan your meals check your pantry and fridge to see what ingredients you already have on hand. Planning meals that include ingredients you already have helps you save money by shortening your grocery list and by using up ingredients before they expire.
Comparing unit pricinglabels (for example, price per ounce) at the grocery store is a great way to get the most bang for your buck.
Buying in bulkcan also be a money saver. Choose bulk items that will not expire before you use them. You can freeze some bulk food items but first make sure you have enough freezer space.
Buy fruits and vegetables when they are in season. Not only are they usually cheaper but they are also extra delicious and nutrient-rich!
Throwing away leftovers is like throwing away hard earned money. Avoid wasting food by using a leftover meal for lunch the next day. You can also try re-using food to make another meal – for instance shredded chicken that was used for tacos can also be used for soup the next day!
These simple steps can contribute to healthier eating and a healthier pocketbook!
For more information on this topic contact the Harrison County Extension Office at 903.935.8414 and visit https://www.choosemyplate.gove/eathealthy/budget.
Try this healthy recipe:
Simple Hummus
Servings: 16
Ingredients
1 can (15 ounces) garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed
2 Tablespoons lemon juice
2 teaspoons vegetable oil
1/2 cup nonfat plain yogurt
1 clove garlic or ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
chopped vegetables
Directions
Place all ingredients in a blender.
Blend to desired consistency (more time for smooth dip, less for a chunky dip).
If hummus seems too thick, add 2 teaspoons of water.
Serve with chopped vegetable for dipping. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Nutrients Per Serving: (2 Tablespoons) 30 calories, 1 g total fat, 0 g saturated fat, 1 g protein, 4 g carbohydrates, 1 g dietary fiber, 1 g total sugars, and 35 mg sodium