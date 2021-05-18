Dinora Harris
In the beginning of May I volunteered at an emergency shelter for migrant children seeking asylum in the USA. More than 1,500 (yes, one thousand five hundred) teenage boys are being housed at this shelter. A friend who was a volunteer there already reached out to me and suggested I volunteer since a lot of them are from Guatemala. After almost a month of virtual training and background checks, I was approved to go and be a volunteer for Catholic Charities.
I was so excited to go in and help! I was truly not prepared for the impact this experience would bring to my life.
When I walked into the convention center, the massiveness of the space at first hit me like a ton of bricks. It seemed like miles of space filled with small cots where the children would sleep. Yellow tape divided the new arrivals from the teens who had been there for days, weeks, months or longer.
These teenagers were moved from the southern border of Texas up to Dallas, each waiting for a US resident family member, meeting the appropriate requirements, to take them in. Many were from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, among other countries.
They were organized into groups called pods. Without protest everyone wore their masks and were frequently COVID tested. Some played basketball and fútbol (aka soccer), and some watched movies during their designated times, played games and created art! It was a full operation. Each pod was numbered and assigned an activity by their pod leader. The pod leaders (employees) led each group with a numbered sign made from boxes, often with a drawing of their country flag. Bathroom breaks, showers, meals, COVID test, calls to a family member (twice a week) and visits with their caseworkers were all well organized and directed.
I was able to sit and visit with many of the kids. This overwhelming feeling of, “I want to hug you all,” came over me, yet I wasn’t allowed to hug anyone, so I hoped my eyes, words and hand gestures reflected the compassion and the comfort I wanted to give them.
When I saw the group was so big, I was so shocked and nervous. How in the world was I going to make an impact? But then I realized it was not about me, it was about them. I let God, spirit, faith, destiny, whatever you want to call it, guide my friend and me as we sat on the floor by some cots.
Many boys came around and spoke to us, but there were about five who stayed and visited for hours. I will keep their names in my heart forever. We talked about Guatemala and Honduras, about each of their journeys to the USA and why they were leaving. Some were fleeing violence, others fleeing hunger. They chose to risk their lives on the dangerous journey up north than to almost certainly lose their lives at home.
We also talked about the good things about their countries:, their families, traditions and, oh yes, the FOOD! They told us about how much they enjoyed learning English at the emergency shelter, about their dreams of going to school and hopefully one day going to work!
As the day went on and our conversations grew, I started looking around and all I saw were kids, well behaved kids, following the rules and hoping their turn to go was coming soon.
I heard many border stories and how relieved they were to be out of there. They had survived the terrifying journey to the border, but they had a long way to go. If you want to begin to understand the dangers of the journey these children make , please read American Dirt. Although the story from this book is fictional, the journey to get to the USA is a hard reality.
Two blankets, a small pillow (decorated with markers), a cot, flip flops, socks, a few items of clothing and a hopeful heart is all they have. Some charities, like Buckner International, have received many donations so they can have books to color, Bibles to read, games to play and thread for crafts! They were all so eager to get thread to make bracelets. They wore their own creations around their wrists pridefully, often with names of loved ones woven in. Who knew a small batch of thread could be so valuable?.
As far as I could see, there were kids either playing fútbol, reading a Bible, sleeping, or making bracelets. On Sunday, they have a religious service, and I could see in their eyes, not just the pain, but also the HOPE.
The kids in my group talked about how ready they were to go to a family member, to breathe the outside air, to hear their parents voices, to eat a homemade meal, to finally go to the city of their dreams. Many of them had been there for 45 days already. Some of their friends had already left. They had seen new kids come and go. They were, are, just there waiting.
Every once in a while you could hear cheers on one side of the room. A kid was approved to go to a family member. They all howled and clapped in joy for their compatriot! I have never witnessed such a selfless act in my life. They’d high five and say goodbye with a big smile, but once the silhouette of the boy leaving was out of the building, the sorrow came. Many would cry wondering, “Why not me? When will it be my turn?” Others just lowered their heads and prayed, while yet others continued their games of bracelet making.
Saying goodbye was hard for me. I wished I could do something, that I could truly make a difference other than visiting with them for only two days.
I have thought about this so many nights. I have no solutions. The only way I can make a difference today is to share the story of what I witnessed: kind-hearted, children, strong, polite and respectful, who wanted, who WANT a better life, hoping only that we all show them compassion.
In my heart, I believe that we can also help by teaching our loved ones, especially our kids, to be kind, accepting and respectful of everyone.
Update: To this date there are approximately 234 minors left at the Convention Center which is expected to shut down May 25.
If you feel called to foster or donate, please do so here: