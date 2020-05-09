to Don Juan’s for donating meals, teaming up with churches, to feed people in need during the pandemic. Thank you for hosting a drive-thru meal service at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and giving away 500 meals to those that were hungry and in need. You generosity and kindness is appreciated.
to Gov. Greg Abbott for deploying National Guard troops to Marshall and East Texas to aid in another Mobil Testing Event. We appreciate that you are trying to provide more free testing throughout the state.
to everyone who is not taking wear a mask in public seriously and violating recommendations of social distancing. We all want this over with and you are not helping! Please follow the recommendations. We want our Harrison County numbers to start going down.
to Robert Coleman, manager of Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, for supporting local businesses with Marshall Delivers. Thank you so much for organizing such a great way for our residents to support local businesses.
to MEDCO and the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, thank you for all of your hardwork on the online business directory. We do not even want to think about the number of hours you guys spent collecting data and putting it into the design that is easy to use. Thank you guys so much for going above and beyond to help local businesses during this time.
to all journalists throughout the world for World Press Day. We know not everyone in the world is lucky enough to have a Constitution or live in a democratic country that protects the rights of the press. 49 journalists in the world died last year in pursuit of the truth. Thank you.
to the Marshall Library for bringing back curbside library check out. Yippee! We can have books and movies again. Thank you guys for keeping us entertained through all this and for making sure the materials are all clean and disinfected.
to the state for sending a surge response team to help out Marshall Manor West. We appreciate your assistance and we know that they do also.
to all the businesses who have been brave enough to reopen in the past few weeks or have provided curbside service. Thank you! We know this isn’t easy. You’ve had to drastically alter the way you do business. But we appreciate that you are here for us to get food, gifts, clothing and now finally, a hair cut. Thank you for being an essential part of our city.