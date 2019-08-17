to Marshall ISD students and teachers, who, for the first time in 11 years, had no campuses receive an “improvement required” rating from the Texas Education Agency. Districts and campuses are rated either “met standard” or “improvement required” each year and the news this year for Marshall ISD means each of its campuses has met the minimum standards required by TEA. The TEA officially published each district’s and campus A-F rating on Thursday, with the district moving up from a “D” rating in 2018 to a “C” rating this year. Congratulations to all at MISD on these accomplishments. Keep up the good work.
to the Marshall ISD Education Foundation for giving out over $73,000 in grants to MISD teachers during the district’s convocation on Tuesday. Foundation volunteers were on hand to award a record amount of grants, which will allow teachers to purchase supplies, software and other items to enhance classroom learning with funds above and beyond what’s provided by the district and government agencies.
to area teachers who were awarded teacher of the year honors by the Region 7 Education Service Center. Tina Wyman, a fourth grade teacher at Hallsville Intermediate School, was named the Elementary Teacher of the Year, while Carthage ISD teacher Tammie Evans was named the region’s Secondary Teacher of the Year. The two will now serve as semifinalists for Texas Teacher of the Year representing Region 7 ESC and advance next month to compete against the 38 other regional teachers of the year. As a reward, Wyman received a new car from Jack of Diamonds Honda, and Evans took home a $5,000 check.
to all who contributed to Marshall ISD’s Pack the Bus school supply drive. Your donations helped provide all the supplies needed for all elementary-aged students in the district for 2019-20. And thumbs up to anyone who contributed to help any student or teacher with supplies. Several drives and giveaway events have been held across the area with more on the books. Keep it up!
to East Texas high school and college football coaches and athletes who are braving the Texas heat to get game-ready for the upcoming season. And, not mention, band members, cheerleaders, drill teams and other who are in full practice mode as well. Your efforts will be well worth it when you take to your respective fields under the Friday night lights.