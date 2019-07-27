to the Harleton Area Ministerial Fellowship and associated youth for their work at Agape 2019, a weeklong mission effort spent helping out residents of their own community. In its third year, the project saw several Harleton area churches and about 34 of their youth spend the week mowing lawns, doing roof work and tree cleanup, spending time with nursing home residents and even making popsicle and sno-cone runs for the various crews.
to Harleton Boy Scout Robert Marquez II, of Troop No. 302, for earning his Eagle Scout badge recently. Marquez’s project included painting of the outside of the Harleton Community Center. Marquez and his team spent two days putting a fresh coat of semi-gloss light gray paint on the building. Pct. 4 County Commissioner Jay Ebarb participated in the recent ceremony, presenting Marquez with a plaque from him and Harrison County Judge Chad Sims. Ebarb also gave Marquez a certificate signed by Gov. Gregg Abbott in recognition of Marquez’s attainment of his Eagle Scout ranking, the highest rank a Boy Scout can achieve.
to East Texas Baptist University offense coordinator Jason Bachtel for being named a 40 Under 40 Coach in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine. He is one of 10 college coaches chosen as one of the best young football coaches in the Lone Star state. Bachtel enters his second year as the offensive coordinator at ETBU. Before that, he coached at North Forney High School, Scurry-Rosser, Galena Park and Gatesville.
to the Marion County Commissioners Court for approving the county’s effort to switch to county-wide voting centers for elections. The countywide vote center model would mean that registered voters could vote at any polling place on Election Day instead of precinct-specific locations — making the process more convenient for voters and cost effective, as the number of polling locations would decrease. Marion County currently has 10 polling places for Election Day, and the vote centers would condense that number down.
to Harrison County DA’s Office Investigator Joe Bounds for helping a local youngster by purchasing a new Xbox and bicycle for the boy. After spotting the boy on the side of the road in distress from wrecking his bike and Xbox he had in tow, Bounds ran to his aid and ultimately got permission from his mother to take him to Walmart to buy a new game system. He left with a new bike, too. Walmart was so touched by the gesture that they gave a discount. A staff member captured the moment in a photo, which has now gone viral on Facebook.