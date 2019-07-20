to TSTC in Marshall for hosting its first Future Fair for area residents and prospective students last week. The Future Fair highlighted 11 technical programs on campus, many of which serve industries in need of qualified workers. Visitors of all ages did hands-on demonstrations, such as the virtual welder, toured labs and ate at food trucks. TSTC worked with the Marshall ISD and the Marshall Economic Development Corp. to put on the event.
to the owners of the new Enoch’s Wine Cellar and Coffee House in Jefferson on a successful grand opening Wednesday. The business, which stems from the company’s flagship store in Harleton, saw an overwhelming turnout of new fans at the event. The new downtown Jefferson spot consists of a coffee shop and wine cellar at 116 N. Polk St.
to Bear Creek Smokehouse on a successful public event, its Ice Cream Social and Contest, which showcased its new event facility. The company’s new event center was packed for the inaugural event, allowing community members to pit their best homemade ice cream recipe and flavor against each other. In addition to the contest, a farmers market was featured, as well as a bounce house and foam machine for the children. The event posted the company’s largest number of visitors for a Saturday in the month of July throughout the company’s 76 years of business.
to the six recipients of the Polly Cargill Foundation nursing scholarships awarded at ETBU’s new School of Nursing on Tuesday. The foundation and the Christus Good Shepherd Foundation teamed up to award the $2,000 scholarships to future nurses in East Texas. The recipients included: Justin Hartley, ETBU; Megan Harvey, University of Texas at Arlington; Kathryn Holly, Kilgore College; Colby Simmons, ETBU; Stacie Simmons, ETBU; and Nicolette Smith, University of Texas at Tyler.
to the Wiley College student-athletes for earning the Red River Athletic Conference GPA title — the third in program history. Wiley previously won the title in 2012-13 and 2013-14. With a 3.14 grade-point average, the college was one of three schools to have an overall GPA of 3.0 or higher. Fifty-seven student-athletes earned a 3.0 grade-point average or higher this year. Congratulations!
to the ETBU School of Nursing for achieving a 100% pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) for the fifth consecutive year. The National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) recently confirmed that all ETBU Spring 2019 nursing graduates passed the exam.