THUMBS UP to those who donated blood for the annual MASH BASH blood drive between the cities of Marshall and Carthage this week. While Marshall won the competition for the third year in a row, all should be proud of their efforts in helping those in need of blood. The friendly competition between the two cities kicked off Wednesday and ended Thursday, with Marshall collecting a total of 159 donations of blood to Carthage’s 136. Organizers stated that the annual competition is necessary this time of year to replenish the blood supply, which often sees shortages during the summer.
THUMBS DOWN
to residents who are leaving their trash can on the curb too long after pickup. According to a concerned resident, customers are given 24 hours to pull their trash bins in, but are not complying, and creating an eyesore. We all have to do it and it usually requires little effort (after all, the bin is empty and has wheels). Please follow the rules and help keep Marshall beautiful.
THUMBS UP
to Marshall’s Linda Morris, who gives of her time and resources to feed the hungry of Marshall. Since June 11, Morris and the Marshall Longhorns Little League teamed up to provide free warm meals at West End Park to anyone in need from noon to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at West End Park. It started out with only kids in mind, but Morris extended the service to all ages to meet the needs of the poverty-stricken area. She said it’s her way of not only helping people, but also giving back to her community. Bless you, Linda. We all should follow your lead.
THUMBS UP
to Karnack ISD for providing all of its students with needed supplies for the 2019-20 school year. For the second year in a row, the students’ school supplies will be provided to them for free and set up in their classrooms. Karnack ISD is able to purchase and provide the supplies due to a combination of federal and local funds, as well as local donations. The free supplies save Karnack ISD parents an average of $50 per student. Marshall ISD is currently gathering supply donations for a similar purpose. Please support them.
THUMBS UP
to our area All-East Texas softball and baseball honorees, announced July 6 and 7 in the News Messenger. Softball honorees include: Jayden Ainsworth, Hallsville; Taylor Wills, Carthage; Addison Blissett, Carthage; Roo Harrison, Carthage; Lorena Ramirez, Hallsville; and Kayman Courtney, Carthage. Baseball honorees include Dylan Leach, Carthage; Seth Smith, Carthage; Carson Carlile, Marshall; Easton Loyd, Hallsville; and Brayden Johnson, Hallsville. Honorable mention honorees were too numerous to list. Congratulations to all of you.