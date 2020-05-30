to the city of Marshall and Marshall ISD for partnering together for the new animal shelter. It’s great to see the new location secured and steps being taken for the completion of the new animal shelter after so many years. It is also great to see the partnership between the city and MISD, which benefits both parties.
to all the area graduates! Way to go Class of 2020. Whether you are a Bulldog, Maverick, Wildcat, Yellowjacket, Bobcat, Tiger or a TSTC grad, we are proud of you!
This year hasn’t been an easy senior year for you guys, by any stretch of the imagination, but you have all persevered.
You got this and congratulations as you move onto the next chapter of your lives.
to the city of Marshall for keeping the library closed. As school is now out, reading is such a vital part of the summer, we believe that the library should be reopened.
The library is one of the only places that offers free events for low income families.
They’ve been trapped at home and now their summer activities aren’t available even though the city could and should be making them available again. It is also a resource for those struggling with unemployment.
to MEDCO and the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce for keeping the online business directory going. It is such an asset to our community! Thank you guys so much.
In case readers are unfamiliar, the directory can be found online at www.marshalldirectory.com. Businesses can also complete their free listing at that web address including modified hours, business restrictions etc. included with the COVID-19 virus restrictions.
for all the nationwide businesses that have had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, including Stage stores.
We are very sorry you all are having to go through this and know that we will miss you.
The added strain on unemployment as a number of these stores shut their doors will also have a devastating financial impact.
to the Lone Star Wing Commemorative Air Force for hosting the flights in the PT-17 Stearman biplane.
It was really neat to get to see the aerial views provided by the flights over downtown and for residents to have the opportunity to fly.