to the Marshall Rotary Club for the successful celebration of the Club’s 100th anniversary on Aug. 24. Event festivities included a display of artifacts and documents from Rotary’s history, the publication of a Centennial book and, the highlight, a visit from Rotary International President Mark Maloney, of Alabama. Rotarians from all over the area attended the event as well as former Rotary scholarship recipients and club program beneficiaries.
to Texas State Technical College’s SkillsUSA champions, who were recently honored at a luncheon in Waco. The 14 honorees were from the Harlingen, Marshall and Waco campuses. All were participants at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference held in June in Louisville, Kentucky. The Marshall campus winner was Mikayla Walden, who received a gold medal in Technical Computer Applications.
to Marshall City Commissioners for unanimously voting to allow city administration and staff to move forward on the construction of a new animal shelter. The 7,068-square foot facility will be at 3215 Karnack Highway in Marshall. It will house 68 dog kennels, 21 cat pens, four dog quarantine spaces and nine cat quarantine spaces. The city’s portion will be about $900,000 and private donations through Friends of Marshall Animals is pledged to give $250,000 for the shelter construction.
to all school administrators, teachers and employees and parents/guardians who have taken part in getting area students started back to school this year. While a majority of area school districts began the school year Aug. 14, Marshall ISD kicked off its new year on Monday. From cleaning and setting up classrooms to purchasing school clothes and supplies and getting kids back in school year bedtime routines, a lot of effort on many fronts goes into getting things started successfully.
to the sad news just released that Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died from a toxic mix of the powerful painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone along with alcohol in an accidental overdose, a Tarrant County (Fort Worth) medical examiner said in a report Friday. The 27-year-old Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in Arlington on July 1 before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. Drug companies are under increasing scrutiny for overmarketing prescription painkillers, which some claim are over-prescribed by doctors and highly addictive for some patients, leading to drug-related deaths. These situations are always tragic; here’s hoping for a positive solution soon.