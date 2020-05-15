to all those who helped with the drive-thru food distribution this week, thank you. Between Mission Marshall, the East Texas Food Bank, the Ministerial Alliance, the Marshall Rotary Club and the Marshall Police Department, 700 families were able to have some food in a much needed time.
thank you to Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur and BaseEngager who teamed up to provide more than 500-masks for people who needed them in their community. Thank you guys for helping keep everyone safe!
to the members of the Marshall Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, game wardens and state troopers who serve us in Harrison County. We know you guys’ job is not easy, is full of danger and definitely more difficult right now. During National Police Week we just want to tell you thank you for your service and for keeping us safe.
to the pastors who got together at Marshall Manor West to pray over the nursing homes, thank you. Your prayers are greatly appreciated to the residents, the staff and members of the surge response team who are helping out in the community.
to all the salon owners, hairstylists and nail technicians that have held in there for months, while being closed, welcome back! We’ve missed you all so much! Thanks for hanging in there.
to all the family members who have participated in nursing home and assisted living parades for Mother’s Day. We know this has been unbelievably hard on you, your loved ones and the staff members at these facilities. Thank you for allowing us to share in your joy through photos and videos at getting to see your loved ones. Hang in there!
to the coronavirus who just like a bad penny, just won’t seem to go away. No one wants you here, so please just go away already!