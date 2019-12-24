Pumpkin Pie
Submitted by: Louraiseal McDonald
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ tsp Butterscotch Instant Sugar-Free Pudding Mix
- ¼ cup Fat Free Milk
- ¼ cup Canned Pumpkin Puree
- 1/8 teaspoon Pumpkin Pie Spice
- Assorted Animal Crackers
Directions:
In a small plastic bag, combine pudding mix and milk. Close bag and shake about one minute. Add pumpkin and spice to bag. Shake to mix. When mixed, cut a hole in the bottom corner and squeeze mixture into a cup. Use assorted animal crackers as spoons to eat the pie!
Perfect Pumpkin Pancakes (20 cakes)
Submitted by: Louraiseal McDonald
Ingredients:
2 cups flour
2 Tbsp brown sugar
1 Tbsp baking powder
1 ¼ tsp pumpkin pie spice
1 tsp salt
1 egg
½ cup canned pumpkin
1 ¾ cup low-fat milk
2 Tbsp vegetable oil
Directions:
Combine flour, brown sugar, baking powder, pumpkin pie spice and salt in large mixing bowl. In a medium bowl, combine egg, canned pumpkin, milk and vegetable oil, mixing well. Add wet ingredients to flour mixture, stirring just until moist. Batter may be lumpy. (For thinner batter, add more milk). Lightly coat a griddle or skillet with cooking spray and heat on medium.