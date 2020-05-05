There are many misconceptions out there about our food supply. Recently several large processing plants have been closed due to the COVID-19 situation. Adding insult to injury, processing plants have had to adjust their schedules for cleaning, sanitation and insuring social distancing. All these factors have slowed the production of beef down. Analysts have said that total processing is down nationwide about 30%.
Let’s rewind the calendar back to when all of this started. Meat is basically processed to go into 2 different markets. The food service market has different packaging and specifications than the grocer market has. So, plants must accommodate/retool for which direction the meat is intended for. Boom! Restaurants are closed. Demand for foodservice packaged meat goes spiraling down. Now almost everyone goes to the grocery store to buy meat products. They start buying meat and a lot of it. Grocery store demand skyrockets. The grocery supply chain is overwhelmed and because of this change in demand. Therefore, meat processing plants retool their systems to accommodate the grocery industry and ultimately reduce their capacity to produce food service products.
Currently, restaurants are open for curbside service and limited(25%) dining room capacity. Re-tooling for food service packaging happens again. Noone knows what the demand will be for this new norm so there will be some shortages in the supply chain. There is a difference in a shortage and not having meat at all. It generally takes 14 to 17 days from the time beef is harvested until it reaches the meat case at the grocery store. The main thing we need to remember is not to panic.
This is affecting local cattle producers as well. We need these plants to open soon. With plant closures and retool/reschedules, the harvest numbers last week alone were down 36.8% as reported by USDA. Last year for the week ending May 4, 2019 there were 673,000 head of cattle harvested. This year with the week ending May 2, 2020 there were 425,000 head harvested for a difference of 248,000 head of cattle that were not harvested. Those cattle are still out there and eventually will have to be harvested. If we see this kind of production decrease many weeks in a row it will be devastating for producers and feeders alike.
It is all economics. Supply and demand are dictating this situation in all facets of the industry. The poor dairy industry is suffering in this ordeal as well. Did you know that 50% of the butter used in the United States is through Food Service establishments? What happens when they close and only go to curbside delivery? Demand and use of butter almost go away and milk gets dumped because there is not a place to store it. Did you know that the school system is the number one consumer of milk in the United States? What happens when the schools close? Milk consumption takes a huge hit. With milk and butter consumption going down,dairy farmers are forced to decrease production. This translates to culling lower performing cows. These cows enter the beef production chain as well, and further complicating the excess supply and demand situation affecting cow prices in a negative manner.
We are in a strange time and there will be a lot of operations devastated by this pandemic. I ask that you pray for the families whose sole livelihood is dependent on the agricultural products that they produce.
Do not forget our pond Series starts this Friday. Brittany Chesser, Aquatic Weed Specialist with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension will be one of the presenters. Josh Gaskamp with the Noble Foundation will present as well. The online Zoom presentation will take place at noon on Friday the 8th, 15th and 22nd. The cost is free. Call the office if you would like to register.
We are still testing alkalinity in pond water if you need this done call Kelsie at 903.935.8413, and she will get us in contact for me to get your sample and get it tested.
I have soil test bags and instructions if you need to do a soil sample in this so called down time.
We can plan for a contactless drop off.