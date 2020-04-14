Hope everyone out here survived the storms and are still healthy.
My how things have changed in a hurry. As most of you know The Harrison County Agrilife Extension Office is closed until further notice due to Covid-19. We are still working diligently to get information and educational resources out there for you.
On April 17 that 11:00 am Mandy Patrick ,Family and Community Health Agent in Gregg County, will be presenting a free online Food Cottage Law class for those seeking to obtain their Food Handlers License. Call the Gregg County Extension Office at 903-236-8429.
On April 24th the Tri-County Beef and Forage Workshop will be presented online using the Zoom learning platform. The event is being put together by Cherokee, Rusk, and Smith counties. There will be 2 CEU’s available 1 p.m. and 1 General for your TDA Applicator License. The cost is $10.25.
The program will start at 8:30 am and will conclude at noon. Soil Fertility will be addressed by Dr. Vanessa Corriher-Olson Associate Professor and Extension Specialist. Dr. David Anderson, Associate Professor and Extension Economist will address the Beef Cattle Market Outlook. Dr. Barron Rector, Associate Professor and Extension Range Specialist will be addressing Integrated Pest Management of Pasture and Rangelands utilizing prescribed burn.
Harrison, Gregg, Marion, and Upshur County Agents will be putting together a Pond Management Seminar Series. The pre mini-series will have three topics to be addressed. The first week will be the proper way to take a soil sample. Week 2 will show the testing procedure for the water and will conclude with Limestone application to the pond. The main series will kick off on May 8th at 1 pm with a program on Pond Weed Identification. This will last 1 hour with a Question and Answer period at the End. Week 2 will discuss Aquatic weed control and the series will conclude on May 22nd with a discussion on overall pond Health and proper stocking rates and feeding practices. This event will be free and presented online via ZOOM.
May 15th the Quad County Virtual Beef Cattle Conference will be held online. This program is being presented by the agents of Camp, Franklin, Red River and Titus Counties.
There will be 2 General CEU’s available for your TDA Applicator License.
There is a $10.00 registration fee that must be received prior to the meeting.
Dr. Jason Banta will present the Economic Impact of having a set calving season and value-added marketing. Dr. Tom Hairgrove will be presenting proper vaccine protocol on the beef Herd. External parasite control will be addressed by Dr. Sonja Swiger, Extension Entomologist Specialist and the dirty dozen spring weeds will be addressed as well.
Registration information can be addressed by emailing callie.zoeller@ag.tamu.edu